Babcock contracted for Royal Navy Ardent Wolf programme

Babcock has been selected to support Ardent Wolf, the maritime Communications Electronic Support Measures (CESM) capability for the UK RN Type 23 frigates, the company announced on 6 October.

The six-year contract will involve equipment installation, repair and maintenance, system and design safety, contractor logistics support, training and all updates for CESM.

Babcock says it will provide its solution that establishes a framework that can be applied to current and future platforms, with the focus being on increasing safety for RN crews.

The new system will replace the outgoing Hammerhead CESM, which Babcock has been supporting for the past six years alongside Boeing-owned Argon ST.

According to a UK MoD tender notice published in late May, Ardent Wolf will utilize the extant CESM infrastructure on the Type 23 frigates.