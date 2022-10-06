To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Babcock contracted for Royal Navy Ardent Wolf programme

6th October 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Bbacock will provide its solution that establishes a framework that can be applied to current and future platforms. (Photo: Babcock)

Babcock will deliver, install and provide in-service support for Ardent Wolf, the maritime Communications Electronic Support Measures capability for the UK Royal Navy's Type 23 frigates.

Babcock has been selected to support Ardent Wolf, the maritime Communications Electronic Support Measures (CESM) capability for the UK RN Type 23 frigates, the company announced on 6 October.

The six-year contract will involve equipment installation, repair and maintenance, system and design safety, contractor logistics support, training and all updates for CESM.

Babcock says it will provide its solution that establishes a framework that can be applied to current and future platforms, with the focus being on increasing safety for RN crews.

The new system will replace the outgoing Hammerhead CESM, which Babcock has been supporting for the past six years alongside Boeing-owned Argon ST. 

According to a UK MoD tender notice published in late May, Ardent Wolf will utilize the extant CESM infrastructure on the Type 23 frigates.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us