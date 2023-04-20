Babcock and UK MoD at loggerheads over bill for increased Type 31 programme expenses
The shipbuilder is building five frigates for the UK RN under a £1.25 billion contract awarded in 2019, shaking out at around £250 million per ship.
To date, Babcock said it had seen revenues of £600 million related to the project but seen no profit on the programme.
Over the course of FY2023, Babcock said it had been in a dialogue with the UK MoD 'about the contractual position regarding additional forecast costs resulting from certain material macroeconomic changes that were not foreseen at contract inception'.
The shipbuilder said these had increased the actual and projected programme costs to deliver
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Argentina seeks to rejuvenate submarine capabilities, but economic woes pose a challenge
Argentina is seeking bids from European shipbuilders for new submarines but may struggle to sell the plan to the public due to economic difficulties.
-
Why the US Navy wants to sell two Littoral Combat Ships after less than ten years in service
The proposed putting up for sale of the two Independence-class LCS will be followed by the disposal of four Freedom-class ships in 2025.