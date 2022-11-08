To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australian navy welcomes third Evolved Cape patrol boat

8th November 2022 - 00:01 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Austal Australia has delivered the third Evolved Cape-class patrol boat, ADV Cape Naturaliste, to the RAN. (Photo: Austal)

Australia has received a third patrol boat from Austal, while the same shipbuilder has received a contract for an additional Guardian-class patrol boat for a Pacific island nation.

On 3 November, Austal Australia announced that it had delivered the third of eight Evolved Cape-class patrol boats to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The 58m-long aluminium-hulled vessel, named ADV Cape Naturaliste (pennant number ‘316’), was formally accepted by the Australian government.

Paddy Gregg, Austal’s CEO, stated: ‘Austal has now delivered three Evolved Capes to the Royal Australian Navy since the contract was signed in May 2020. Our productivity has improved with each new vessel, to the point where Austal is launching a new Evolved Cape after just 12 months’ construction.’

Austal revealed that the fourth boat of the class

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us