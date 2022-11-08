Australian navy welcomes third Evolved Cape patrol boat
On 3 November, Austal Australia announced that it had delivered the third of eight Evolved Cape-class patrol boats to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The 58m-long aluminium-hulled vessel, named ADV Cape Naturaliste (pennant number ‘316’), was formally accepted by the Australian government.
Paddy Gregg, Austal’s CEO, stated: ‘Austal has now delivered three Evolved Capes to the Royal Australian Navy since the contract was signed in May 2020. Our productivity has improved with each new vessel, to the point where Austal is launching a new Evolved Cape after just 12 months’ construction.’
Austal revealed that the fourth boat of the class
-
Black Sea drone attack reaffirms threat to naval vessels
A naval expert tells Shephard the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet assets, as reported, fits into a long tradition of weaker navies seeking to find ways to counter more powerful opponents.
-
French Navy goes Belgian-Dutch for new minehunting motherships
France is capitalising on Naval Group’s work for the Belgian-Dutch rMCM programme for its own mine countermeasure vessel needs.
-
Danish firm opens doors to more modular ship design
The Cubedin joint venture can trace its roots to the Stanflex concept introduced by the Royal Danish Navy in the late 1980s.