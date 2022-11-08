Australian navy welcomes third Evolved Cape patrol boat

On 3 November, Austal Australia announced that it had delivered the third of eight Evolved Cape-class patrol boats to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The 58m-long aluminium-hulled vessel, named ADV Cape Naturaliste (pennant number ‘316’), was formally accepted by the Australian government.

Paddy Gregg, Austal’s CEO, stated: ‘Austal has now delivered three Evolved Capes to the Royal Australian Navy since the contract was signed in May 2020. Our productivity has improved with each new vessel, to the point where Austal is launching a new Evolved Cape after just 12 months’ construction.’

Austal revealed that the fourth boat of the class