Australian navy strengthens ship defences and sensors in face of new threats
Australia announced on 5 May that it was procuring the Multi-Ammunition Soft-Kill System (MASS) from Rheinmetall Defence Australia, while a day earlier the US government announced approval to sell a passive towed-array sensor to Australia.
MASS will be installed on ANZAC-class frigates and Hobart-class destroyers of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The A$180 million ($121.6 million) contract, to be implemented over a five-year period, will enhance these vessels’ ability to defend themselves against anti-ship missiles. The equipment will be assembled at Rheinmetall’s facility in Brisbane, creating up to 45 new jobs.
Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy
