Australian navy and industry to carry out maintenance on USN nuclear submarine as part of AUKUS

Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and local industry partners will conduct work on a US Navy (USN) nuclear submarine as part of the Australia, UK and US (AUKUS) agreement, one strand of which will see Australia buy nuclear-powered submarines.

The Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) will take place at HMAS Stirling in Western Australia with Australians working alongside US personnel in support of USS Hawaii (SSN 776), a US Virginia class submarine.

In preparation for the STMP, over 30 navy officers and sailors have been embedded as part of the crew of support ship USS Emory S. Land since January 2024