Australian Army enhances littoral reach with new landing craft

The Australian Army’s LCM-8 fleet, an example of which is seen here, will be replaced by the LMV-M. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

The Australian Army is set to enhance its amphibious capabilities with the accelerated delivery of new, long-range Littoral Manoeuvre Vessels-Medium (LMV-M) by 2026, as announced by Pat Conroy, the country’s minister for defence industry, in response to the Defence Strategic Review.