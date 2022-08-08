To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia receives second Evolved Cape-class patrol boat

8th August 2022 - 01:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

ADV Cape Peron is the Royal Australian Navy’s second Evolved Cape-class patrol boat. (Photo: Austal)

Austal has delivered the second of eight improved patrol boats to Australia's navy.

Austal Australia announced on 5 August that it had delivered the second Evolved Cape-class patrol boat to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The aluminium-hulled vessel, named ADV Cape Peron (pennant number ‘315’), has been formally accepted by the Australian government.

Paddy Gregg, Austal’s CEO, said: ‘The Evolved Cape-class patrol boats are not only enhancing the Royal Australian Navy’s capability, but further strengthening Australia’s sovereign shipbuilding capability, which is more important than ever before.’

Austal Australia also has two contracts to build eight of these 58m-long patrol boats for the RAN.

The first vessel, ADV Cape Otway, was delivered in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us