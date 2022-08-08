Australia receives second Evolved Cape-class patrol boat
Austal Australia announced on 5 August that it had delivered the second Evolved Cape-class patrol boat to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The aluminium-hulled vessel, named ADV Cape Peron (pennant number ‘315’), has been formally accepted by the Australian government.
Paddy Gregg, Austal’s CEO, said: ‘The Evolved Cape-class patrol boats are not only enhancing the Royal Australian Navy’s capability, but further strengthening Australia’s sovereign shipbuilding capability, which is more important than ever before.’
Austal Australia also has two contracts to build eight of these 58m-long patrol boats for the RAN.
The first vessel, ADV Cape Otway, was delivered in
