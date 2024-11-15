To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia narrows SEA 3000 frigate designs to TKMS and MHI

15th November 2024 - 10:31 GMT | by Tony Fyler

The MEKO A-200, one of the two options to become the replacement for Australia’s Anzac-class frigate. (Picture: Wolfgang Fricke/Wikimedia Commons).

Two modular frigate designs will be considered as the replacement to Australia’s ageing Anzac-class.

The procurement process for Australia’s new general purpose frigates has narrowed from five contender companies to just two – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) from Japan and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) from Germany.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has long been looking for a new design to replace its ageing Anzac-class vessels with modern frigates that could be on station by 2029. Construction on the frigates has been scheduled to begin in 2026. The Navy has been looking for a minimum of seven, and an optimum of 11 frigates, with designs that are at least the size of the existing Anzac-class vessels, and potentially anything

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and technology …

Read full bio

