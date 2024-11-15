Australia narrows SEA 3000 frigate designs to TKMS and MHI

The procurement process for Australia’s new general purpose frigates has narrowed from five contender companies to just two – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) from Japan and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) from Germany.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has long been looking for a new design to replace its ageing Anzac-class vessels with modern frigates that could be on station by 2029. Construction on the frigates has been scheduled to begin in 2026. The Navy has been looking for a minimum of seven, and an optimum of 11 frigates, with designs that are at least the size of the existing Anzac-class vessels, and potentially anything