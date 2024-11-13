Australia expands western shipbuilding precinct and brasses off Luerssen

As Australia prepares to induct nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSN) and expand its surface combatant fleet, the government is cueing up infrastructure improvements to permit the country’s naval build-up.

Canberra announced last month that it would be pouring billions of dollars into expanding the Henderson naval shipbuilding precinct in Perth, Western Australia (WA). The site will handle construction of eight general-purpose frigates, 18 medium and eight heavy landing craft and six large optionally crewed surface vessels, as well as depot-level SSN maintenance, for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The government has said it would spend A$127 million (US$84 million) over the