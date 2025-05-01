F-15EX and shipbuilding win big in proposed $150 billion US defence funding boost

US lawmakers have proposed a reconciliation legislation that would see the US invest a further US$150 billion to modernise its military from 2025 to 2029.

Developed by the House and Senate Armed Services Committees (HASC), the proposed legislation was also written in close collaboration with the White House to achieve President Trump’s “Peace Through Strength” agenda.

US Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee – one proponent of this legislation – said: “This legislation represents a generational upgrade for our nation’s defence capabilities, including historic investments in new technology.

“This is about building the future of American