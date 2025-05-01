F-15EX and shipbuilding win big in proposed $150 billion US defence funding boost
US lawmakers have proposed a reconciliation legislation that would see the US invest a further US$150 billion to modernise its military from 2025 to 2029.
Developed by the House and Senate Armed Services Committees (HASC), the proposed legislation was also written in close collaboration with the White House to achieve President Trump’s “Peace Through Strength” agenda.
US Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee – one proponent of this legislation – said: “This legislation represents a generational upgrade for our nation’s defence capabilities, including historic investments in new technology.
“This is about building the future of American
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Ground tests for CCA programme underway with flight tests to start mid-2025, says USAF
The ground test phase for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme will bridge the gap between prototype design and flight, laying essential groundwork ahead of fielding the uncrewed aircraft.
-
Italian Army receives first UH-169D light utility helicopter
The delivery is the first in a total of 25 helicopters on order, with all deliveries expected to be completed by 2027.
-
MBDA backs British startup to continue development on heavy-lift drone
The investment will bring together the Hybrid Drones and MBDA to enable the former to further develop its Hydra 400 UAV, previously showcased by the British Army.