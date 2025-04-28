The Netherlands cleared to purchase $2.2 billion in Tomahawk missiles

The Netherlands is set to order up to 175 Tomahawk land attack missiles and ancillary equipment under a US$2.2 million deal approved by the US State Department. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on 25 April.

The approval follows a request by the Dutch Government and includes up to 163 Tomahawk Block V All Up Rounds (AURs), 12 Tomahawk Block IV AURs, up to 10 Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control Systems and up to two Tomahawk Block IV telemetry missiles.

The likely contract also includes KIV-18A satellite data link terminals, KSX-5 integrated secure broadcast systems and