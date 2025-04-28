To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

The Netherlands cleared to purchase $2.2 billion in Tomahawk missiles

28th April 2025 - 10:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) launches a Block V Tomahawk, a missile the Dutch are set to buy. (Photo: USN)

The approved purchase is for Tomahawk Block IV and Block V missiles, control systems, telemetry missiles and communication and broadcast systems.

The Netherlands is set to order up to 175 Tomahawk land attack missiles and ancillary equipment under a US$2.2 million deal approved by the US State Department. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on 25 April.

The approval follows a request by the Dutch Government and includes up to 163 Tomahawk Block V All Up Rounds (AURs), 12 Tomahawk Block IV AURs, up to 10 Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control Systems and up to two Tomahawk Block IV telemetry missiles.

The likely contract also includes KIV-18A satellite data link terminals, KSX-5 integrated secure broadcast systems and

