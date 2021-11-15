Australia commissions second tanker

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) commissioned its second Supply-class replenishment ship on 13 November, in a ceremony conducted at Fleet Base West in Perth.

HMAS Stalwart will provide tanker support to RAN vessels based on Australia’s west coast, whereas the first-of-class HMAS Supply is stationed in Sydney after entering service on 10 April.

HMAS Stalwart, displacing 19,500t, carries the pennant number A304.

Chief of Navy VAdm Michael Noonan said of the auxiliary oiler replenishment ships: ‘Both Stalwart and Supply represent cutting-edge maritime technology and can seamlessly integrate into both national and multinational task groups, which is paramount …