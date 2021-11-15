Australia commissions second tanker

GE Power Conversion gains US Navy IDIQ contract
GE Power Conversion wins its third contract from US Navy Military Sealift Command.
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) commissioned its second Supply-class replenishment ship on 13 November, in a ceremony conducted at Fleet Base West in Perth.
HMAS Stalwart will provide tanker support to RAN vessels based on Australia’s west coast, whereas the first-of-class HMAS Supply is stationed in Sydney after entering service on 10 April.
HMAS Stalwart, displacing 19,500t, carries the pennant number A304.
Chief of Navy VAdm Michael Noonan said of the auxiliary oiler replenishment ships: ‘Both Stalwart and Supply represent cutting-edge maritime technology and can seamlessly integrate into both national and multinational task groups, which is paramount …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
GE Power Conversion wins its third contract from US Navy Military Sealift Command.
Airbus is delivering BLoS comms capability for all the UK CSG, while Skynet 6A has begun production.
Singapore's navy is beginning to field a new system to monitor maritime security threats.
The speed, manoeuvrability and endurance of destroyers are an asset to any deploying force. However, technical issues can put these formidable ships out of action, making them little more than expensive flotsam.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has released its Q3 2021 report, showing limited growth from Q3 2020.
Two offshore patrol vessels for the Nigerian Navy will reportedly feature indigenous systems and technology transfer from Dearsan. The Turkish shipbuilder will hope for better luck in the African market, though, following problems implementing deals in Libya and Sudan.