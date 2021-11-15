To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Australia commissions second tanker

15th November 2021 - 22:40 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

HMAS Stalwart, the second AOR built by Navantia for Australia, was commissioned on 13 November. (RAN)

Australia's second and final AOR from Navantia has entered service.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) commissioned its second Supply-class replenishment ship on 13 November, in a ceremony conducted at Fleet Base West in Perth.

HMAS Stalwart will provide tanker support to RAN vessels based on Australia’s west coast, whereas the first-of-class HMAS Supply is stationed in Sydney after entering service on 10 April.

HMAS Stalwart, displacing 19,500t, carries the pennant number A304.

Chief of Navy VAdm Michael Noonan said of the auxiliary oiler replenishment ships: ‘Both Stalwart and Supply represent cutting-edge maritime technology and can seamlessly integrate into both national and multinational task groups, which is paramount …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users