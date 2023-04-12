To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia acquires Norwegian-built ‘undersea support vessel’

12th April 2023 - 01:40 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

ADV Guidance will be the new name for CSV Normand Jarl once it enters Royal Australian Navy service. (Photo: Solstad)

Australia has adopted its second offshore support vessel, this time for testing crewed and autonomous underwater systems.

Australia has procured a dedicated ‘Undersea Support Vessel’, its purpose being to conduct trials and activities to leverage new technologies in the undersea domain, the Department of Defence announced on 8 April.

The 7,403t vessel is the former Norwegian-flagged construction support vessel CSV Normand Jarl, and it was procured for A$110 million ($73.2 million). Solstad Offshore, a Norwegian company, announced the sale on 12 December 2022.

Since arriving in January, the 107m-long ship has been in Singapore undergoing inspection and certification activities at the hands of Teekay Shipping Australia.

Upon completion, it will sail to Australia later this year, likely in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us