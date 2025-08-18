Austal signs long-delayed shipbuilding pact as industry risks persist
Austal has signed a long-delayed Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement (SSA) with the Australian government to build various vessel classes for Australia’s military, as Canberra aims to create a resilient, sovereign naval ship supply chain.
The agreement, which concluded on 5 August after nearly two years of negotiations, reaffirmed Austal position as key builder of naval vessels in Western Australia despite lingering concerns remaining over further schedule slippages to the programme.
According to the Australian Department of Defence: “The SSA will provide the framework for a steady pipeline of projects to be delivered by Austal, granted it continues to perform and meet
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Red Cat expands its manufacturing capacities to surge production of UAVs and USVs
The company has invested $80 million to enhance its facilities and establish a new maritime division.
-
Zumwalt-class hypersonic missile plan progresses with demonstration set for 2027
The US Navy’s Zumwalt-class destroyer is a stealth ship originally designed to consist of a fleet of 32 but has been cut back to three. Conceived for a land-attack role, it is now being fitted with a hypersonic missile capability.
-
US Coast Guard commissions first icebreaker acquired in the last 25 years
The Cutter Storis officially entered service with the Branch on 10 August. The new capability will be operated from Juneau, Alaska.
-
How powerful is the US fleet of nuclear submarines compared to Russian capabilities?
Although both countries still operate Cold War-era platforms, they possess capable nuclear-powered and armed submarines and are investing in the development of new, advanced capabilities.
-
US Coast Guard to invest more than $5 billion in the Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutter
From FY2026 to FY2029, the OPC programme will receive funds from the Reconciliation Bill and the Coast Guard annual budget.