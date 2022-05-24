To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Austal launches future USS Augusta

24th May 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The future USS Augusta being launched on 23 May. (Photo: Austal USA)

Sea trials of the latest Independence-variant LCS are scheduled for late 2022, even as the USN proposes to confine the vessels to mine countermeasure missions.

The 17th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) vessel for the USN took to the water on 23 May, after shipbuilder Austal USA conducted a multi-step launch of the future USS Augusta (LCS 34).

Assisted by tugs, the 2,500t ship was escorted from the Austal USA floating dry dock in Mobile, Alabama, and secured pierside on the waterfront for machinery commissioning and system activation.

Sea trials will follow ‘later this year’, Austal USA noted in a statement. Augusta will then join her sister ships in the Pacific.

A total of 19 Independence-variant LCSs are on order from the USN, with five of these at various stages of construction.

However, Under President Joe Biden’s 2023 US DoD budget request, the USN plans to eliminate the LCS anti-submarine warfare mission due to technical challenges and the upcoming entry into service of the Constellation-class frigate.

The Independence-variant vessels will be devoted to mine countermeasure missions instead.

