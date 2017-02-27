Austal details PPB-R project progress

Austal has successfully completed the Detailed Design Review (DDR) for Australia's AUD$306 million Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement (PPB-R) project, the company announced on 24 February.

The completion of the DDR signifies the end of the design phase and clears the way for the production phase to begin.

The PPB-R project covers the design, construction, delivery, training and sustainment of 19 40m patrol boats. Austal was selected to build the vessels in May 2016. The boats will be delivered by the Australian government to 12 Pacific Island nations as part of its pacific maritime security programme.

Construction of the Austal design will commence in Western Australia in April, with deliveries scheduled from 2018 to 2023.