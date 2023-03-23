Argentina turns to local industry in naval modernisation push

Argentina is turning to local industry to build up and modernise its surface fleet and develop a new maritime radar.

The Argentine MoD signed an agreement on 9 March with local shipyards Tandanor and Río Santiago to construct a multipurpose landing ship and a floating dock. Moreover, the companies will modernise the navy’s six MEKO-140 multipurpose corvettes.

Construction of a multipurpose vessel will 'allow us to provide a better and faster response when an emergency or natural disaster occurs', said Defence Minister Jorge Taiana.

Speaking to Shephard, RAdm (ret) Máximo Pérez-León-Barreto of the Argentine Navy, and director of strategic