Argentina receives final Gowind OPV

The Argentine Navy has received its fourth and final Gowind-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) manufactured by the French shipyard Naval Group.

ARA Almirante Bartolomé Cordero (P-54) was handed over on 13 April in a transfer ceremony in Concarneau, France.

The new OPV will commence its delivery voyage from France to Argentina in early May, the Argentine MoD reported on 13 April. The ship will be assigned to the maritime patrol division (División Patrullado Marítimo), a component of the Atlantic Naval Area (Área Naval Atlántica), headquartered at Mar del Plata naval base.

Almirante Bartolomé Cordero measures 87m in length, displaces 1,650t,