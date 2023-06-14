Anglo-French uncrewed minehunting project moves forward with assurance trials

Royal Navy Motor Boat (RNMB) Apollo completed a series of RN and industry open water assurance trials in a significant step towards autonomous minehunting operations.

Taking place under the Anglo-French Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MMCM) programme, the work is believed to be the first UK military clearance of its kind.

RNMB Apollo completed tests that prove remotely controlled USVs can be operated by a team at a shore-based control station.

The assurance trials saw a series of tasks completed while maintaining awareness of the vessel's course and position using line-of-sight communications.

RNMB Apollo is one of the two pre-production USVs