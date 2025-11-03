To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Anduril Australia shows first Ghost Shark for RAN at factory opening

3rd November 2025 - 09:03 GMT | by Gregor Ferguson in Sydney, Australia

VAdm Mark Hammond (left), Anduril Australia CEO David Goodrich (centre) and Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy (right) at Anduril’s new Sydney facility. (Photo: author)

The new underwater vehicle has been described as an “important deterrent” thanks to its ability to operate undetected for extended periods of time.

The first production Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (XL-AUV) for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is complete and has been displayed at the official opening of the manufacturer’s new Sydney factory. 

The new factory, however, at a location the media was asked not to name, is probably not the last to be commissioned by the manufacturer, Anduril Australia.

The Ghost Shark was rolled out less than two months after the Commonwealth government announced a A$1.70 billion (US$1.12 billion) contract with Anduril Australia to build an undisclosed number of Ghost Sharks. This first XL-AUV has already begun pre-delivery

Gregor Ferguson

Author

Gregor Ferguson

Gregor Ferguson spent 14 years as Editor and then Editor-at-Large of Australian Defence Magazine (ADM), …

