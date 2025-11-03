Anduril Australia shows first Ghost Shark for RAN at factory opening

The first production Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (XL-AUV) for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is complete and has been displayed at the official opening of the manufacturer’s new Sydney factory.

The new factory, however, at a location the media was asked not to name, is probably not the last to be commissioned by the manufacturer, Anduril Australia.

The Ghost Shark was rolled out less than two months after the Commonwealth government announced a A$1.70 billion (US$1.12 billion) contract with Anduril Australia to build an undisclosed number of Ghost Sharks. This first XL-AUV has already begun pre-delivery