Anduril Australia wins A$1.7 billion Ghost Shark XL-AUV contract

10th September 2025 - 13:14 GMT | by Gregor Ferguson in Sydney, Australia

Four prototypes of the Ghost Shark were created, with the first vessels set to enter RAN service early next year. (Photo: Anduril)

The vessels are expected to deliver a major boost to Australia’s undersea warfare capabilities, with production set to start immediately.

Sydney-based Anduril Australia has been awarded a A$1.7 billion (US$1.12 billion) contract to build an undisclosed number of Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (XL-AUVs) at a new factory in Sydney. The contract is for delivery, sustainment and continued development of the Ghost Shark for a period of five years.

Production will commence immediately and the first Ghost Sharks will enter Royal Australian Navy (RAN) service in January 2026, according to Anduril Australia’s executive chairman and CEO, David Goodrich OAM, who spoke to Shephard shortly after the announcement.

Ghost Shark is designed to conduct intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and

