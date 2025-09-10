Anduril Australia wins A$1.7 billion Ghost Shark XL-AUV contract
Sydney-based Anduril Australia has been awarded a A$1.7 billion (US$1.12 billion) contract to build an undisclosed number of Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (XL-AUVs) at a new factory in Sydney. The contract is for delivery, sustainment and continued development of the Ghost Shark for a period of five years.
Production will commence immediately and the first Ghost Sharks will enter Royal Australian Navy (RAN) service in January 2026, according to Anduril Australia’s executive chairman and CEO, David Goodrich OAM, who spoke to Shephard shortly after the announcement.
Ghost Shark is designed to conduct intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and
