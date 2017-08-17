Analysis: Maritime insecurity
New offshore oil and gas finds off of Africa’s coastline are drawing closer attention to the state of the continents maritime security, particularly off West Africa, where a jump in the number of incidents of piracy and armed robbery at sea were recorded in 2016.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
The Netherlands cleared to purchase $2.2 billion in Tomahawk missiles
The approved purchase is for Tomahawk Block IV and Block V missiles, control systems, telemetry missiles and communication and broadcast systems.
-
The Philippines strengthens maritime defences amid rising tensions in South China Sea
The Philippine Navy is fast-tracking its maritime modernisation with new warships, unmanned platforms, and international shipbuilding partnerships to bolster its regional deterrence posture.
-
Taiwan multiplies mine-layer vessel and UAV inventories to deter PLA
Taiwan is strengthening its deterrence against the PLA through an asymmetric arsenal that includes fast mine-laying vessels and domestically developed UAVs.
-
L3Harris expands footprint across Europe via Everest NL and new contracts
L3Harris is targeting European naval modernisation with new uncrewed surface vessels, SATCOM partnerships, and regional investments including defence exercises and facility openings.
-
Interview: DSTA collaborates with Leonardo, Thales and Safran for naval C-UAS
In an exclusive interview with Shephard, DSTA chief Ng Chad-son outlines how the agency is reshaping defence tech development through deeper collaboration with industry partners, from AI-enhanced radar to smart naval munitions.
-
BAE Systems to collaborate with Umoe Mandal on Type 26 frigate and Littoral Strike Craft
The agreement is intended to boost opportunities for both UK and Norwegian naval shipbuilding.