Airbus provides SATCOM to UK CSG21

Through the many years of Airbus delivering an exceptionally reliable Skynet service the programme has reduced or removed many of the technical and service risks for the MOD. (Photo: UKRN/Crown Copyright)

Airbus is delivering BLoS comms capability for all the UK CSG, while Skynet 6A has begun production.

Airbus has been contracted to deliver the primary satellite communications to the UK Carrier Strike Group 2021 (CSG21), which will continue on its inaugural maritime deployment until the end of the year.

Airbus worked in the lead up to the group’s deployment to ensure the most efficient and effective communication plans were in place to support the UK elements of the task group, including extensive testing.

The UK platforms in the group were provided with the latest communication upgrades available.

One such example is the Airbus Maritime Network Evolution capability, which enables the CSG21 platforms to take advantage of multi-bearers of opportunity including MilSat, ComSat, Ship alongside, Wi-Fi and 5G whilst at sea or in port.

Primary SatCom support for the group is provided over the Skynet 5 satellite constellation anchored above the Airbus UK satellite ground stations at Oakhanger and Colerne and Airbus’s Australian anchor station in Adelaide.

The Skynet 5 programme has provided the UK MoD with a suite of highly robust, reliable and secure military communications services, supporting operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Balkans.

Richard Franklin, managing director of Airbus Defence and Space UK commented: ‘Skynet 6A, now in production, will provide a seamless continuation of the world-class capability’.