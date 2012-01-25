AFCEA West 2012: Bidders eye USN network project
HP Enterprise Services has readied its bid for the US Navy's Next Generation (NGEN) competition to provide network capabilities, as it anticipates the release of an RFP from the US DoD.
The RFP is expected to be issued in March after a series of RFIs were released last year, and is estimated to be worth some $1.4 billion.
Bill Toti, HP vice president for navy and marine accounts, told Shephard at the AFCEA West conference in San Diego, US on 24 January, that the company was 'very confident' in its bid.
NGEN will see the winning bidder provide network services
