A mysterious Chinese submarine breaks cover

Finland issues tender for new minehunting vessels
Finland is looking for new vessels to replace its in-service Kiiski and Kuha-class vessels.
The emergence of video footage of a new class of Chinese-built submarine sailing down a river somewhere in China comes as something of an epiphany, demonstrating that China is extremely busy developing its underwater fleet.
There was little indication that such a submarine project was underway, as the black-coloured submarine is not of the Type 039A/B/C Yuan class. The new design is in the order of 50m long, compared to 77.6m for the in-service Yuan class.
Furthermore, rather than the Yuan class’s double-hull design, the newly-discovered conventionally powered submarine seems to have just a single hull. Dive planes are
Under its Force Design 2030, the USN and USMC envisage a fleet of 24-35 Light Amphibious Warships that can operate in regions such as the Indo-Pacific for up 30 days at a time.
Textron Systems believes surface effect ship technology could be used to provide specialised performance capabilities that traditional monohull vessels cannot.
General Dynamics subsidiary Applied Physical Sciences continues its work on environmental and ship motion forecasting for the USN.
The ship’s homeport will be at Naval Base San Diego in California.
The AUV space is seen as a growing sector with deterring and defeating near-peer competitors requiring undersea capabilities.