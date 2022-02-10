A mysterious Chinese submarine breaks cover

The emergence of video footage of a new class of Chinese-built submarine sailing down a river somewhere in China comes as something of an epiphany, demonstrating that China is extremely busy developing its underwater fleet.

There was little indication that such a submarine project was underway, as the black-coloured submarine is not of the Type 039A/B/C Yuan class. The new design is in the order of 50m long, compared to 77.6m for the in-service Yuan class.

Furthermore, rather than the Yuan class’s double-hull design, the newly-discovered conventionally powered submarine seems to have just a single hull. Dive planes are