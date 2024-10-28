To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

XM30 progress is ‘looking good’ according to US Army project office

28th October 2024 - 17:10 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

American Rheinmetall Vehicles is competing for the US Army’s XM30. (Image: American Rheinmetall Vehicles)

The XM30 is one of several vehicle replacement programmes coming down the line for US forces and the most recent effort to replace Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

The US Army is confident that after several failed attempts to replace its fleet of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) it is now on track with the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme or XM30.

General Dynamic Land Systems (GDLS) and American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) have been competing for the requirement under contracts worth a total of US$1.6 billion awarded in June 2023.

Previous efforts have struggled, including the programme being reset in October 2019 when only GDLS bid after BAE Systems and Rheinmetall dropped out. Procurement officials have expressed confidence that the programme is on track.

Col Jeffrey Jurand,

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

