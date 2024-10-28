XM30 progress is ‘looking good’ according to US Army project office

The US Army is confident that after several failed attempts to replace its fleet of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) it is now on track with the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme or XM30.

General Dynamic Land Systems (GDLS) and American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) have been competing for the requirement under contracts worth a total of US$1.6 billion awarded in June 2023.

Previous efforts have struggled, including the programme being reset in October 2019 when only GDLS bid after BAE Systems and Rheinmetall dropped out. Procurement officials have expressed confidence that the programme is on track.

Col Jeffrey Jurand,