World Defense Show 2026: ST Engineering’s Rhino 4x4 set to enter service

9th February 2026 - 09:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Rhino 4x4 has a GVW of 20t. (Photo: author)

The Rhino 4x4 protected vehicle is being manufactured for an undisclosed country, likely to be Singapore, while its Agil counter-UAS C2 system is in low-rate production.

ST Engineering has shown the Rhino 4x4 protected vehicle outside of Singapore for the first time at the World Defense Show 2026, with officials telling Shephard it is already being manufactured for an undisclosed customer.

Officials highlighted the hybrid power nature of the vehicle and its ability to deploy uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) from an internal sliding draw system with deployment, operation and recovery by operators within the vehicle.

The company also said that its Agil counter-UAS (CUAS) C2 system is in low-rate production and is expected to be fielded by an undisclosed customer by the end of the year.

