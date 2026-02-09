World Defense Show 2026: ST Engineering’s Rhino 4x4 set to enter service
ST Engineering has shown the Rhino 4x4 protected vehicle outside of Singapore for the first time at the World Defense Show 2026, with officials telling Shephard it is already being manufactured for an undisclosed customer.
Officials highlighted the hybrid power nature of the vehicle and its ability to deploy uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) from an internal sliding draw system with deployment, operation and recovery by operators within the vehicle.
The company also said that its Agil counter-UAS (CUAS) C2 system is in low-rate production and is expected to be fielded by an undisclosed customer by the end of the year.
