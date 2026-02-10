To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • World Defense Show 2026: ST Engineering seeks edge in crowded 6x6 market

World Defense Show 2026: ST Engineering seeks edge in crowded 6x6 market

10th February 2026 - 11:26 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

RSS

An illustration of the Vantrex 6x6 from WDS 2026. (Photo: author)

Positioned between light 4x4s and heavier 8x8 platforms, the new vehicle, Vantrex, aims to combine high payload capacity with IFV-level firepower in an increasingly competitive segment.

Singapore’s ST Engineering is currently developing a new 6x6 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) dubbed the Vantrex. This new vehicle represents ST Engineering’s entry into the crowded 6x6 market.

The intention is that the Vantrex will offer customers a midway point between ST Engineering’s lighter Rhino 4x4 and the heavier Terrex s5.

Speaking to Shephard at the World Defense Show 2026, a company representative said that the lower half of the chassis is based on the Terrex s5, while the top half is based on a commercial truck. This design gives the Vantrex a visual aesthetic that is reminiscent of the

Dr Peter Magill

Author

Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

Read full bio

