World Defense Show 2026: ST Engineering seeks edge in crowded 6x6 market

Singapore’s ST Engineering is currently developing a new 6x6 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) dubbed the Vantrex. This new vehicle represents ST Engineering’s entry into the crowded 6x6 market.

The intention is that the Vantrex will offer customers a midway point between ST Engineering’s lighter Rhino 4x4 and the heavier Terrex s5.

Speaking to Shephard at the World Defense Show 2026, a company representative said that the lower half of the chassis is based on the Terrex s5, while the top half is based on a commercial truck. This design gives the Vantrex a visual aesthetic that is reminiscent of the