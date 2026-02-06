World Defense Show 2026: Saudi Arabia’s record defence spend highlights uncertain times

Saudi Arabia has committed, forecast or has open competition on vehicle spending of US$18.5 billion, according to research from Shephard Defence Insight, although the status of some of those programmes is unclear with the oil state tight-lipped on the progress of the procurements.

US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) approvals provide some higher level of visibility when it comes to purchases from the US. This includes approval for sales of M1A2S main battle tanks (MBTs), Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems, Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles and TOW 2 missiles.

In 2023, the US Department of Defense (DoD)