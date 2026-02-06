To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • World Defense Show 2026: Saudi Arabia’s record defence spend highlights uncertain times

World Defense Show 2026: Saudi Arabia’s record defence spend highlights uncertain times

6th February 2026 - 13:40 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The M1 Abrams is the core MBT for Royal Saudi Land Forces and more have been ordered. (Photo: US Army)

Saudi Arabia’s investment in its land forces, notably in the area of air defence as recently as 30 January, is a sign of the challenges the Gulf State faces, particularly the threat from Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has committed, forecast or has open competition on vehicle spending of US$18.5 billion, according to research from Shephard Defence Insight, although the status of some of those programmes is unclear with the oil state tight-lipped on the progress of the procurements.

US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) approvals provide some higher level of visibility when it comes to purchases from the US. This includes approval for sales of M1A2S main battle tanks (MBTs), Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems, Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles and TOW 2 missiles.

In 2023, the US Department of Defense (DoD)

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us