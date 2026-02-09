World Defense Show 2026: Rostec unveils new infantry fighting vehicle
Russia has formally unveiled its new infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The BTR-22, the latest model in the BTR family, is billed by Rosoboronexport as a “Kalashnikov on wheels” intended to provide a well-rounded vehicle.
The BTR-22 is intended to incorporate combat experience from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. It features a new internal layout with a separate troop compartment fitted with anti-traumatic seating, which aims to reduce the risk of blast waves and improve survivability. Rosoboronexport also claims that its V-shaped hull provides enhanced blast protection. In a nod to experience in Ukraine,
