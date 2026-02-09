To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

World Defense Show 2026: Rostec unveils new infantry fighting vehicle

9th February 2026 - 16:25 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The BTR-22 on display at the World Defense Show 2026. (Photo: author)

The latest infantry fighting vehicle from Rosoboronexport draws on experience from the war in Ukraine, and is designed to be more lethal and more survivable than its predecessors.

Russia has formally unveiled its new infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The BTR-22, the latest model in the BTR family, is billed by Rosoboronexport as a “Kalashnikov on wheels” intended to provide a well-rounded vehicle.

The BTR-22 is intended to incorporate combat experience from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. It features a new internal layout with a separate troop compartment fitted with anti-traumatic seating, which aims to reduce the risk of blast waves and improve survivability. Rosoboronexport also claims that its V-shaped hull provides enhanced blast protection. In a nod to experience in Ukraine,

