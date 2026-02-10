World Defense Show 2026: Middle East remains focused on US equipment and local industry involvement
The Middle East market for tracked and wheeled vehicles, including both contracted and unawarded, is valued at US$63.5 billion over the next decade, with almost half of this figure pertaining to 12 unawarded programmes at a total value of $31.7 billion.
The estimated spend, according to research from Shephard Defence Insight, covers 20,675 vehicles across all requirements and 9,871 vehicles in unawarded programmes.
The largest unawarded programmes are for main battle tanks (MBTs). Specifically, Bahrain’s estimated spend on MBTs is $2.2 billion, while future orders of the Altay MBT for Turkey are valued at $9.2 billion, along with $675 million for Saudi Arabia, $864
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
World Defense Show 2026: MARSS displays new Nation Shield air defence C2 system
Nation Shield is the latest iteration of the MARSS C2 system and is designed to provide C2 further forward along with more capable air defence.
-
World Defense Show 2026: Saudi Arabia’s record defence spend highlights uncertain times
Saudi Arabia’s investment in its land forces, notably in the area of air defence as recently as 30 January, is a sign of the challenges the Gulf State faces, particularly the threat from Houthi rebels in Yemen.
-
Singapore Airshow 2026: ST Engineering’s Terrex s5 highlights hybrid power’s role in future warfare
Hybrid-electric drive technology may address the growing energy demands of land warfare in future.