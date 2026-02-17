World Defense Show 2026: Large vehicles and counter-drone systems take the limelight

World Defense Show (WDS) 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was the third iteration of the event which has increased in size by almost 60% since it first launched in 2022.

The show’s organisers, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), reported that 1,486 exhibitors from 89 countries attended, alongside 513 official delegations from 121 countries with a total of 137,000 visitors. GAMI also reported that 60 deals totalling SAR33 billion (US$8.8 billion) were signed during the show.

A notable absence from the show was Edge Group, which left a large hole in one of the halls as almost all UAE exhibitors pulled out