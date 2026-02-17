World Defense Show 2026: Large vehicles and counter-drone systems take the limelight
World Defense Show (WDS) 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was the third iteration of the event which has increased in size by almost 60% since it first launched in 2022.
The show’s organisers, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), reported that 1,486 exhibitors from 89 countries attended, alongside 513 official delegations from 121 countries with a total of 137,000 visitors. GAMI also reported that 60 deals totalling SAR33 billion (US$8.8 billion) were signed during the show.
A notable absence from the show was Edge Group, which left a large hole in one of the halls as almost all UAE exhibitors pulled out
World Defense Show 2026: DOK-ING working on MV-8 variants and reveals specs ahead of Eurosatory
The Croatian company began the development of the MV-8 modular uncrewed platform in the early 2020s. Specifications for the vehicle were revealed to Shephard at World Defense Show 2026.
World Defense Show 2026: Turkish and European industries will cooperate, says Aselsan boss
Aselsan was formed 50 years ago in response to difficulties Turkey was facing in sourcing major systems internationally. While some challenges still remain, company president Ahmet Akyol believes a rapprochement is possible.