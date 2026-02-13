World Defense Show 2026: Hanwha increases Middle East presence and reveals Tigon 8x8 sale
South Korea’s Hanwha Defense and Aerospace has made the first sale of its Tigon 8x8 armoured personnel carrier, while its Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system has achieved longer ranges than previously thought.
Hanwha Middle East and Africa president Sung Il revealed details of the company’s successes to Shephard at World Defense Show 2026 (WDS 2026) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this week, along with company’s intention to use its tried-and-tested plan to win contracts backed up with local manufacture.
Il declined to disclose who the Tigon customer is, but said that the range of Chunmoo was substantially “more than the declared range of 300km”.
