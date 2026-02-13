To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

World Defense Show 2026: Hanwha increases Middle East presence and reveals Tigon 8x8 sale

13th February 2026 - 13:37 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Hanwha is manufacturing AS9 howitzers in Australia, a local manufacturing plan it is replicating in other countries. (Photo: Hanwha)

Shephard sat down with Hanwha Middle East and Africa president Sung Il at World Defense Show 2026 to hear about the company’s plans for the region and how it plans to use local industry success to win deals.

South Korea’s Hanwha Defense and Aerospace has made the first sale of its Tigon 8x8 armoured personnel carrier, while its Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system has achieved longer ranges than previously thought.

Hanwha Middle East and Africa president Sung Il revealed details of the company’s successes to Shephard at World Defense Show 2026 (WDS 2026) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this week, along with company’s intention to use its tried-and-tested plan to win contracts backed up with local manufacture.

Il declined to disclose who the Tigon customer is, but said that the range of Chunmoo was substantially “more than the declared range of 300km”.

