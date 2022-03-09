WDS 2022: Saudis showcase indigenous RWS range

National Company for Mechanical Systems (NCMS) unveiled new Saudi-made remote weapon stations (RWSs) plus an indigenously developed ATGM and UGV at the World Defense Show 2022 in Riyadh on 6-9 March.

The full range of three Moreb RWSs was on display. Moreb 3 is a two-axis stabilised turret with a 30mm M239LF automatic cannon and an EO/IR targeting device with a laser rangefinder (LR).

The RWS is in production, and Shephard understands it is already installed on Oshkosh armoured vehicles.

Moreb 30 is a heavier RWS turret still at the prototype stage. NCMS plans to install it on heavier 8x8 armoured vehicles, although there is no confirmation that this refers to the LAV 700. The RWS features two stabilised EO/IR/LR stations – one for the gunner and a 360° gimbal for the commander.

The main armament on the Moreb 30 is the Northrop Grumman 30mm Mk44 Bushmaster II automatic cannon or the Russian 30mm 2A42. A 40mm gun can also be adapted to the system. The elevation of the primary weapon is -20° to +60°.

Moreb 30 turret. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

Secondary armament on the Moreb 30 RWS includes a 7.62mm machine gun and 12 smoke grenade launchers, with two ATGM launchers as an optional extra.

The other RWS on display at WDS was the Moreb 30N for patrol boats and larger ships, including a Mk44 cannon and EO/IR/LR station. The turret provides 360° surveillance for target tracking.

NCMS subsidiary Advanced Industrial Controlling Systems unveiled its second-generation Arqum ATGM, two variants of which were displayed at WDS (one wire-guided and the other laser-guided).

A company representative told Shephard that Arqum has a firing range of up to 6,000m and can penetrate up to 1,500mm of rolled homogenous armour. The ATGM has already been installed on German-made Piranha II armoured vehicles in service with the Saudi armed forces.

Early prototype of a Saudi-developed tracked UGV. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

Last but not least, Atmata (another NCMS subsidiary) unveiled an early prototype of a tracked multifunctional UGV armed with a 12.7mm machine gun. Ultimately, Almata intends to develop a family of UGVs, including combat, surveillance, rescue vehicle and UAV landing station variants.