WDS 2022: SAMI displays licence-produced Jais

7th March 2022 - 10:57 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Riyadh

Jais 4x4 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle, pictured at WDS 2022. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

Saudi industrial workshare in the licence-produced Jais 4x4 MRAP vehicle stands at 60%.

State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) unveiled a new version of the Jais 4x4 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle that it is producing under licence from United Arab Emirates-based NIMR.

The new version of Jais, as seen by Shephard on 7 March at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, is equipped with a SAMI-CMI Roaya remote weapon station (RWS), which a company representative said is a version of the John Cockerill CPWS turret.

The Jais 4x4 MRAP is based on the RG35 vehicle that was developed in South Africa by Land Systems OMC, a subsidiary of BAE Systems.

SAMI currently

