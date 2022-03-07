WDS 2022: SAMI displays licence-produced Jais

State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) unveiled a new version of the Jais 4x4 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle that it is producing under licence from United Arab Emirates-based NIMR.

The new version of Jais, as seen by Shephard on 7 March at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, is equipped with a SAMI-CMI Roaya remote weapon station (RWS), which a company representative said is a version of the John Cockerill CPWS turret.

The Jais 4x4 MRAP is based on the RG35 vehicle that was developed in South Africa by Land Systems OMC, a subsidiary of BAE Systems.

SAMI currently