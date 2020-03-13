Warrior production could begin before battlefield assessments finish
Reliability and growth trials (RGTs) on the British Army’s Warrior Capability Sustainment Programme (WCSP) are set to continue into 2021.
A spokesperson from Lockheed Martin UK (LMUK), the programme’s prime contractor, told Shephard that RGT activity on all Warrior variants taking part ‘is due to be completed in the next 12-18 months’.
A Warrior 2 Battle Group is due to be ready by Q1 2024 followed by a brigade formation in Q1 2026.
