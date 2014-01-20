Vitavox set for Scout SV PA system deliveries
Vitavox is set to begin deliveries of its fully-qualified Public Address (PA) system for the General Dynamics UK (GDUK) Scout SV programme. The system has now completed development and testing, with the equipment exceeding the performance, durability, EMC and environmental requirements for both DEF STAN and MIL-STD.
Vitavox was awarded the £2.8 million contract to supply the PA system in January 2013. The system has been designed to allow vehicle commanders to speak to or address persons outside the vehicle whilst remaining safe within.
The system consists of a two channel amplifier, two external output loudspeaker modules and a rugged noise-cancelling microphone.
Although developed specifically for the Scout SV programme, the company has released an export version of the system, called Outacom, which has been qualified and tested as a complete Military Off-The-Shelf (MOTS) system. This can be installed in tracked and wheeled variants, including heavy armour such as Main Battle Tanks and Light Protected Patrol vehicles.
