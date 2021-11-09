Vietnam reveals indigenous truck-mounted howitzer

INVISIO awarded follow-on contract from European NATO member
The company will deliver 40 Intercom systems to be mounted in light transport vehicles
Vietnam has developed an indigenous truck-mounted SPH, with the 6x6 vehicle appearing in a brief video news article on the country’s military-sponsored QPVN channel.
Designated the PTH-130 - K255B, this weapon system combines a Russian-manufactured KrAZ-255B truck fitted with a Soviet-era M1954 130mm howitzer. The country’s Military Technical Institute created it.
The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) will field the artillery system. Interestingly, it resembles the Cuban Jupiter V SPH, and it is suspected that Cuba and Vietnam cooperated on this programme.
The 130mm howitzer is based on the old Soviet M-46 gun, of which the VPA has perhaps more than 500 in …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The company will deliver 40 Intercom systems to be mounted in light transport vehicles
Cockerill 1030 is a lightweight, accurate and multi-mission system and combines modularity, reliability and high performance.
The Trophy APS has undergone live-fire tests on German Leopard 2 MBTs, while the British MoD plans trials with the Israeli system as part of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project.
The Australian Defence Force wants new passive infrared ECM systems for its vehicle fleet, and is currently looking to industry for solutions
Russian UGV projects are set for further development and tests in 2022, although noticeable gaps remain in certain functions.
The Onboard Mortar System was developed through an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN, following the requirements of the Marine Corps. The first batch is expected to be delivered in the coming months.