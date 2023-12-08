US Navy expects to complete delivery of VAMPIRE CUAS to Ukraine this month
The US Navy (USN) has said that it expects to deliver the last of the L3Harris Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) CUAS to Ukraine this month and the first-ever Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) with proximity fuze warheads for use with the system.
The system and warheads will be provided as part of a DoD aid package with the support of the Direct and Time Sensitive Strike programme office (PMA-242). The proximity fuze incorporates an RF sensor that enables APKWS to target Group 2 and Group 3 UAVs.
The USN and army have traditionally used APKWS against air-to-ground targets and with VAMPIRE, the laser-guided rocket can defend against uncrewed aerial threats.
Fourteen systems are being delivered by PMA 242 and the first four systems were delivered in the space of six months.
PMA 242 officials said the fast delivery of the system was done with the use of ‘innovative contracting strategies’ and ‘early reports indicate the weapon system is having an immediate impact in the ongoing Ukrainian wartime effort’.
The system has been described by the company as a ‘suitcase-type APKWS launcher and designator kit [which] provides a rapid solution for arming non-tactical vehicles and a variety of tactical vehicles, while integrating components to customer-specific specifications’.
More from Land Warfare
-
Australia signs US$2.6 billion deal for 129 Redback IFVs from Hanwha Defense Australia
The Redback IFVs for the Australian Defence Force will be made in a facility currently under construction in Geelong, Victoria.
-
Babcock looks to test swarm technology in military environment
SwarmCore, a technology designed to control swarming or individual uncrewed systems, offers protection in an environment where cyber threats can be present.
-
New French-Belgian 4x4 reconnaissance vehicle to enter service in 2030
The Véhicule Blindé d’Aide à l’Engagement (VBAE) will replace older French vehicles and provide a new capability for Belgium.
-
How soldier centred-design requirements will reshape future US Army’s capabilities
The service has plans in place to involve soldiers in the early stages of acquisition and development programmes in addition to conducting more soldier touchpoint events.
-
Rohde & Schwarz begins delivering combat net radios to German army
Rohde & Schwarz combat net radios (CNRs) include various interoperable form factors, such as vehicle and handheld radios, fixed stations, backpack radios, and a tactical radio for airborne platforms.
-
Will reliance on Russian supply chain scupper Lazar APC upgrades?
Two Serbian armoured vehicles, the Lazar 8x8 and the Lazanski 8x8, have been equipped with different remote controlled weapon stations and protection levels.