NATO requests precision munitions

The US State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale (FMS) of precision-guided munitions to the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for an estimated $231 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 11 August.

The NSPA has requested the precision guided munitions for subsequent retransfer to Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Spain.

The request includes 500 KMU-556 F/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits, 40 KMU-557 F/B JDAM guidance kits and 1,500 KMU-572 F/B JDAM kits. The NSPA has also requested 1,000 MAU 210 E/B Computer Control Groups for 1,000-lb Enhanced Paveway II laser-guided bombs (LGBs), 300 MAU 210s for GBU-49 LGBs and 1,025 MAU 169s for GBU-12 LGBs.

Additionally, NSPA has requested 1,350 FMU-152 A/B joint programmable fuzes, 60 650-MXU K/B bomb fin assembly and airfoil groups and 1,025 MXU-650 K/B AFG bomb fin assembly and airfoil groups for GBU-12s.

The request also includes Detector Sensing Unit (DSU)-38A/B laser sensors; DSU-33D/B proximity sensors; Wireless Paveway Avionics Kit interfaces for Enhanced Paveway II bombs; FMU-139C/B electronic bomb fuzes; repair and return services; transportation; engineering services; and other support services.

The equipment will improve the NATO members' capability to deter current and future regional ground threats and increase interoperability within contingency operations. Many of the purchasing nations have precision-guided munitions already.