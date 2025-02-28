US Marines to receive first GDLS Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle 30mm in October

The US Marine Corps (USMC) will receive the first General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) equipped with a Kongsberg 30mm remote turret for testing and evaluation in October 2025.

Phil Skuta, director of strategy and business development for the USMC and US Navy at GDLS, confirmed to Shephard that the company was currently building the platform and would conduct its own trials and assessments before the formal transfer planned for later in the year.

According to Skuta, the turret of the GDLS ARV-30 will be “very similar” to what the USMC is “putting on the Amphibious Combat Vehicle [ACV] right now”.