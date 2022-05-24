Production starts on US Marine Corps C-UAS programme

Kongsberg confirmed on 23 May that production of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) Remote Weapon Station (RWS) has moved from its facilities in Norway to Kongsberg Protech Systems USA in Pennsylvania, with assembly and testing of the inaugural system having been completed at Johnstown in March.

Apart from this US-made solution, a total of five prototype and test assets were produced for the USMC in Norway.

The Kongsberg RS6 RWS for MADIS RWS includes the XM914E1 30mmx113mm percussion-primed cannon with a co-axial M240C (7.62mm) machine gun, an integration kit for the Stinger Air-To-Air Launcher (ATAL) and provisions for future C-UAS defeat systems.

The USMC awarded Kongsberg an IDIQ Other Transaction Authority production contract in September 2021. It has a ceiling of $94 million and includes a series of LRIP systems, full-rate production units, spares and training.

MADIS is part of the USMC’s plan to upgrade their two active Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) battalions.