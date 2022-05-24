To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Production starts on US Marine Corps C-UAS programme

24th May 2022 - 09:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Kongsberg RS6 RWS for MADIS RWSs mounted on the JLTVs. (Photo: Kongsberg)

The production of the MADIS RWS has moved from Kongsberg, Norway to Kongsberg Protech Systems USA in Johnstown (Pennsylvania).

Kongsberg confirmed on 23 May that production of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) Remote Weapon Station (RWS) has moved from its facilities in Norway to Kongsberg Protech Systems USA in Pennsylvania, with assembly and testing of the inaugural system having been completed at Johnstown in March.

Apart from this US-made solution, a total of five prototype and test assets were produced for the USMC in Norway.

The Kongsberg RS6 RWS for MADIS RWS includes the XM914E1 30mmx113mm percussion-primed cannon with a co-axial M240C (7.62mm) machine gun, an integration kit for the Stinger Air-To-Air Launcher (ATAL) and provisions for future C-UAS defeat systems.

The USMC awarded Kongsberg an IDIQ Other Transaction Authority production contract in September 2021. It has a ceiling of $94 million and includes a series of LRIP systems, full-rate production units, spares and training.

MADIS is part of the USMC’s plan to upgrade their two active Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) battalions.

