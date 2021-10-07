Kongsberg to deliver C-UAS capability to USMC

Penske and Hanwha join efforts for LAND 400 Phase 3 bid
Penske Australia will assemble engines and transmissions and integrate them locally into complete power packs for the Hanwha’s AS21 Redback vehicles.
Kongsberg Protech Systems USA has been awarded a production contract by the USMC to deliver remote weapon systems (RWS) as part of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) programme.
The IDIQ contract has a ceiling of $94 million and includes a series of Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) systems and full-rate production units.
The Kongsberg RS6 RWS for MADIS leverages technology and competence drawn from multiple C-UAS and air defence programmes. The system has commonality with the family of Protector RWS delivered and fielded with the US Army and marine corps and will be integrated on the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle together with external sensors and effectors.
The RS6 includes an XM914E1 30x113mm DC driven cannon with a coaxial M240 7.62mm machine gun, an integration kit for the Stinger Air-To-Air Launcher (ATAL) and provisions for future C-UAS defeat systems.
Nexter expects to deliver an initial 20 Jaguar EBRC 6x6 vehicles to the French Army this year, followed by the first Serval VBMR multirole 4x4s in 2022.
Thales Australia will manufacture components for the Rheinmetall MK 30-2 30mm cannon that will equip the Boxer CRV.
Lithuania's Defence Materiel Agency signed a €19 million contract with Heckler & Koch. Deliveries will take place from 2022 to 2023.
Senop expands its portfolio with two new products thanks to Finnish IFV order.