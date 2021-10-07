Kongsberg to deliver C-UAS capability to USMC

KONGSBERG will deliver RS6 RWS for MADIS programme (Imagine: Kongsberg)

The USMC has awarded an IDIQ production contract for RWS under the MADIS programme.

Kongsberg Protech Systems USA has been awarded a production contract by the USMC to deliver remote weapon systems (RWS) as part of the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) programme.

The IDIQ contract has a ceiling of $94 million and includes a series of Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) systems and full-rate production units.

The Kongsberg RS6 RWS for MADIS leverages technology and competence drawn from multiple C-UAS and air defence programmes. The system has commonality with the family of Protector RWS delivered and fielded with the US Army and marine corps and will be integrated on the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle together with external sensors and effectors.

The RS6 includes an XM914E1 30x113mm DC driven cannon with a coaxial M240 7.62mm machine gun, an integration kit for the Stinger Air-To-Air Launcher (ATAL) and provisions for future C-UAS defeat systems.