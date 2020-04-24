US donates five HMMWV military ambulances to Slovenia

Slovenia received a donation of five specially adapted HMMWVs from the US, according to a 22 April announcement by the US Embassy in Ljubljana.

The shipment arrived at the port of Koper and was welcomed by Slovenian Minister of Defence Matej Tonin and US Ambassador Lynda Blanchard.

The HMMWVs have been adapted for use as military ambulances and will help support the Slovenian Armed Forces (SAF) support the Balkan Medical Task Force, whilst strengthening the ability of the SAF to contribute to NATO operations in the future.

The HMMWV can reach speeds of up to 113km/h with a maximum on road range of 400km. Other NATO operators include Hungary, Latvia, North Macedonia and Romania.

