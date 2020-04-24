US donates five HMMWV military ambulances to Slovenia
Slovenia received a donation of five specially adapted HMMWVs from the US, according to a 22 April announcement by the US Embassy in Ljubljana.
The shipment arrived at the port of Koper and was welcomed by Slovenian Minister of Defence Matej Tonin and US Ambassador Lynda Blanchard.
The HMMWVs have been adapted for use as military ambulances and will help support the Slovenian Armed Forces (SAF) support the Balkan Medical Task Force, whilst strengthening the ability of the SAF to contribute to NATO operations in the future.
The HMMWV can reach speeds of up to 113km/h with a maximum on road range of 400km. Other NATO operators include Hungary, Latvia, North Macedonia and Romania.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
The power of partnership: GDMS–UK deepens cooperation with the British Army
In Conversation: Shephard's Gerrard Cowan talks to General Dynamics Mission Systems–United Kingdom’s Chris Burrows about how the company's UK TacCIS business is reshaping battlefield communications through sustained customer engagement, accelerated innovation and ecosystem collaboration.
-
Sweden to purchase IRIS-T air defence systems for $930 million
This recent purchase of the medium-range air defence system adds to the country’s ongoing efforts to ramp up its overall defence readiness and capabilities.
-
CTAI’s 40mm cannon gains new A3B airburst round for UAV defence
CTA International (CTAI), a joint venture between KNDS France and BAE Systems, developed the 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (40 CTAS) for integration onto armoured vehicles. It has been further developed for ships and ground-based systems.
-
What weapons have Israel and Iran been using against each other?
Tehran has been relying on UAVs and ballistic missiles while Jerusalem uses jets, deep fires and precision-guided munitions.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Fulgur air defence missile revealed in anticipation of potential market
The missile was first unveiled at SeaFuture 2023 and later at the Farnborough International Airshow in July 2024. Operational delivery is expected in 2028.