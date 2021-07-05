To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

US considers extra use cases for MRZR Alpha

5th July 2021 - 17:23 GMT | by Peter Ong in California

Production verification testing is underway of the Polaris MRZR Alpha for the USMC and USSOCOM to replace the MRZR Diesel vehicle (pictured). (Photo: Polaris Government and Defense)

A multipurpose all-terrain vehicle is being put through its paces by USMC and USSOCOM with production verification testing — but how will it fare in the FY2022 budget?

The USMC and United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) are testing and evaluating the two- or four-seat Polaris MRZR Alpha.

Kelly Flynn, Marine Corps Systems Command spokesperson, confirmed to Shephard via email that MRZR Alpha is currently not in the USMC inventory, adding: ‘The Marine Corps is partnering with the US Special Operations Command to conduct production verification testing on the MRZR Alpha.’

Production verification testing is carried out to ensure that the vehicles perform as claimed by the manufacturer in terms of characteristics such as speed, durability and maintenance.

‘If there are any modifications, they will all be based ...

