US considers extra use cases for MRZR Alpha

Czech Army artillery FC programme moves back on track
The Czech Army's delayed artillery fire control system acquisition programme is finally set to come to fruition this year. The challenge now is to decide between the systems on offer.
The USMC and United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) are testing and evaluating the two- or four-seat Polaris MRZR Alpha.
Kelly Flynn, Marine Corps Systems Command spokesperson, confirmed to Shephard via email that MRZR Alpha is currently not in the USMC inventory, adding: ‘The Marine Corps is partnering with the US Special Operations Command to conduct production verification testing on the MRZR Alpha.’
Production verification testing is carried out to ensure that the vehicles perform as claimed by the manufacturer in terms of characteristics such as speed, durability and maintenance.
‘If there are any modifications, they will all be based ...
The exercises demonstrated the importance of radiation detectors that operate with speed and sensitivity of detection.
The EU is advancing Ground Combat Capabilities through a new cooperation project involving companies from across Europe.
Manufacturer VPK claims to have made progress on developing a remotely controlled version of the Bumerang 8x8 — but it hard to see the Russian Ground Forces adopting it soon.
In pursuit of its overarching 'next-gen' modernisation philosophy, the Singapore Army has inducted the AN/TPQ-53 radar and Belrex 120mm SRAM
