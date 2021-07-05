US considers extra use cases for MRZR Alpha

The USMC and United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) are testing and evaluating the two- or four-seat Polaris MRZR Alpha.

Kelly Flynn, Marine Corps Systems Command spokesperson, confirmed to Shephard via email that MRZR Alpha is currently not in the USMC inventory, adding: ‘The Marine Corps is partnering with the US Special Operations Command to conduct production verification testing on the MRZR Alpha.’

Production verification testing is carried out to ensure that the vehicles perform as claimed by the manufacturer in terms of characteristics such as speed, durability and maintenance.

‘If there are any modifications, they will all be based ...