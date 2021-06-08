To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

US Army UGV ramps up after overcoming complications

8th June 2021 - 12:58 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The MUTT is designed to carry 1000lb for 60 miles in 72h with the ability to generate 3kW of power stationary and 1kW when moving keeping batteries and equipment charged. (Photo: GDLS)

After a project re-compete, GDLS is now increasing deliveries to meet US Army requirements for a robotic mule to support its infantry units.

Delivery of the first set of new unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for the US Army Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) programme was completed in April 2021.

Prime contractor General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) told Shephard that it means the schedule can ramp up to support the First Equipped Unit later in 2021.

S-MET will deliver a UGV for US Army Infantry Brigade Combat Teams to support dismounted troops by carrying additional cargo on operations and performing other combat support tasks.

GDLS is delivering its 8x8 Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) UGV product to meet S-MET requirements under a five-year $249 million ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users