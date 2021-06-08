US Army UGV ramps up after overcoming complications

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
Delivery of the first set of new unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for the US Army Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) programme was completed in April 2021.
Prime contractor General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) told Shephard that it means the schedule can ramp up to support the First Equipped Unit later in 2021.
S-MET will deliver a UGV for US Army Infantry Brigade Combat Teams to support dismounted troops by carrying additional cargo on operations and performing other combat support tasks.
GDLS is delivering its 8x8 Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) UGV product to meet S-MET requirements under a five-year $249 million ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.