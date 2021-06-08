US Army UGV ramps up after overcoming complications

Delivery of the first set of new unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for the US Army Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) programme was completed in April 2021.

Prime contractor General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) told Shephard that it means the schedule can ramp up to support the First Equipped Unit later in 2021.

S-MET will deliver a UGV for US Army Infantry Brigade Combat Teams to support dismounted troops by carrying additional cargo on operations and performing other combat support tasks.

GDLS is delivering its 8x8 Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) UGV product to meet S-MET requirements under a five-year $249 million ...