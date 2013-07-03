US Army restructures BCTs

The US Army announced changes in late June in its structure and future combat organisations that will reflect a 14% reduction.

Some of the changes are already underway, with the remainder to be implemented between now and 2017 that will see the army’s active component reduced from a 2010 total of 570,000 down to 490,000.

The force reductions will allow the army to meet its share of the 2011 Budget Control Act savings, which called for a reduction in the DoD budget by $485 billion over several years. The army’s share of that total is approximately $170 billion.

The 2012