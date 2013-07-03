US Army restructures BCTs
The US Army announced changes in late June in its structure and future combat organisations that will reflect a 14% reduction.
Some of the changes are already underway, with the remainder to be implemented between now and 2017 that will see the army’s active component reduced from a 2010 total of 570,000 down to 490,000.
The force reductions will allow the army to meet its share of the 2011 Budget Control Act savings, which called for a reduction in the DoD budget by $485 billion over several years. The army’s share of that total is approximately $170 billion.
The 2012
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
DroneShield nets largest order ever with $40 million European CUAS contract
The package of three standalone follow-on contracts makes this the largest contract won by the Australian company and larger than its total 2024 revenue.
-
The power of partnership: GDMS–UK deepens cooperation with the British Army
In Conversation: Shephard's Gerrard Cowan talks to General Dynamics Mission Systems–United Kingdom’s Chris Burrows about how the company's UK TacCIS business is reshaping battlefield communications through sustained customer engagement, accelerated innovation and ecosystem collaboration.
-
Sweden to purchase IRIS-T air defence systems for $930 million
This recent purchase of the medium-range air defence system adds to the country’s ongoing efforts to ramp up its overall defence readiness and capabilities.