US Army receives MK19 Grenade Machine Guns

General Dynamics has announced that its Armament and Technical Products business unit has delivered 85 MK19 40mm grenade machine guns to the US Army under the company's latest contract award for the weapon. The announcement was made in a 29 March 2012 company statement.

General Dynamics Armament and Technical Products was awarded an $8.7 million order for more than 650 MK19 weapons in September 2011. The September award extended an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for MK19 weapons that was initially awarded to General Dynamics in 2008. The latest order brings the total contract value to date to more than $90 million.



The MK19 is primarily used by dismounted infantry personnel or is mounted on light armoured vehicles. The weapon is capable of firing up to 400 rounds per minute and has a maximum range of more than 2,200 yards.



Final deliveries on the September award will be completed in February 2013.