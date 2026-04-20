US Army pursues 600 ISV-Hs to boost mobility and sustainment for manoeuvre brigades

The US Army is preparing to expand its family of Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) by procuring up to 606 heavy ISVs (ISV-H) to equip its Manoeuvre Brigade Combat Teams (MBCTs). The vehicles will be deployed worldwide across sea, air and land to support strategic and operational missions.

To support this effort, the US Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal is inviting white paper proposals from potential industry suppliers for the future platforms.

The US Army is seeking information on the capabilities contractors can supply at varying price targets, “specifically within the range of $150,000 to $400,000 per unit, broken down in increments of $50,000