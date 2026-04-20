US Army pursues 600 ISV-Hs to boost mobility and sustainment for manoeuvre brigades

Raytheon unveils land version of the Next Generation Jammer
The ground-based NGJ is designed to work as an “invisible shield” to protect land structures and assets. Shephard spoke with Raytheon to find out more.
The US Army is preparing to expand its family of Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) by procuring up to 606 heavy ISVs (ISV-H) to equip its Manoeuvre Brigade Combat Teams (MBCTs). The vehicles will be deployed worldwide across sea, air and land to support strategic and operational missions.
To support this effort, the US Contracting Command–Detroit Arsenal is inviting white paper proposals from potential industry suppliers for the future platforms.
The US Army is seeking information on the capabilities contractors can supply at varying price targets, “specifically within the range of $150,000 to $400,000 per unit, broken down in increments of $50,000
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The ground-based NGJ is designed to work as an “invisible shield” to protect land structures and assets. Shephard spoke with Raytheon to find out more.
Australia’s 2026 National Defence Strategy and Integrated Investment Program have been adjusted from the 2024 version to promote greater military and industrial self-reliance, taking lessons learned from ongoing conflicts and looking to reinforce the industrial base.
Australia's milestone Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System test and a wave of fresh contracts and production ramp-ups highlight the building momentum behind long-range strike systems globally, with HIMARS leading the way.
Japan’s armoured forces are currently undergoing a doctrinal shift from tracked to wheeled vehicles. This represents a major change in the country’s force structure and armoured capabilities.
The localised production of interceptor and tactical drones further strengthens India-Israel industrial alignment and could position India for future cooperation opportunities.
The US Army Materiel Command is seeking solutions that can automatically detect and classify natural or man-made obstacles preventing the manoeuvrability of land vehicles.