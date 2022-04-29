US Army picks two companies to provide individual weapon sights

Slovakia gains fourth Patriot battery
NATO allies Germany and the Netherlands have delivered an extra Patriot SAM battery to Slovakia.
US Army Contracting Command has awarded two five-year deals for the Family of Weapons Sights – Individual (FWS-I).
The DoD announced contracts for DRS Network & Imaging Systems ($579.29 million) and Teledyne FLIR ($500.22 million) on 28 April.
‘Work locations and funding will be determined with each order,’ the DoD added.
Along with the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular (ENVG-B), FWS-I is intended to provide US Army troops with the most advanced night vision equipment available.
FWS-I, which would be mounted on a soldier's weapon, wirelessly transmits its sight picture to the helmet-worn ENVG-B. It allows soldiers to see through fog, dust, and smoke, in both day and night environments.
The family of sights is compatible with a range of infantry weapons such as the M16 rifle, M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, the M141 Bunker Defeat Munition, and the M136 AT4 Light Anti-Tank Weapon.
It can be mounted in front of day sights that have already been bore-sighted. Soldiers carrying rifles can add or remove the FWS-I without having to remove their day sights first.
FWS-I was designed with end-user input in a collaborative effort with Program Executive Office - Soldier and the Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team, using soldier feedback early in the development process to inform design.
Belgium and Germany have concluded the operational testing and acceptance campaign of the Mikron NVG under their joint Night Vision Capability (NVC) procurement effort.
Nexter announces its first direct contract from Senegal.
A dozen Caesar 155mm artillery systems will be delivered to Ukraine after France reverses a previous focus on providing defensive weapons.
Gepard was among the main systems operated by the German Army's Anti-Aircraft Force until the unit was dissolved and the platform was retired in 2010.
Intel expects new simulation tools in the DARPA RACER-Sim programme to significantly improve the development of autonomous systems using virtual testing.